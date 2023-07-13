How to install watchOS 10 beta update

To begin the process, install the iOS 17 beta on your device. Afterward, launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Navigate to the My Watch tab and select General, followed by Software Update. Next, tap on Beta Updates and opt for the watchOS 10 Public Beta. In case the option does not appear, you might need to register for the public beta at beta.apple.com using your Apple ID. Once registered, retry accessing the watchOS 10 Public Beta.