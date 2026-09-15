Apple rolls out iOS 27 with redesigned Siri AI ahead of iPhone 18 sales

Apple has begun rolling out iOS 27, bringing its redesigned AI- powered Siri to compatible iPhone models ahead of the sale of the iPhone 18 series. The update gives Siri a major upgrade, with more natural conversational responses, deeper contextual awareness, improved on-screen understanding and tighter integration across apps.

The new Siri is initially available in beta in English, with users required to opt in through Settings. Some users may also be placed on a waitlist before getting access, Apple said. The company first unveiled the revamped assistant last year after postponing the launch of its AI-powered Siri features.

Siri AI gets personal context Apple says that the new Siri can understand information stored across messages, emails, photos and other personal content. This allows users to retrieve specific information from their devices, such as an address shared in a message or details in an email.

Siri can also provide general answers and search the web for up-to-date information. This new version allows users to converse back and forth with the assistant, unlike the previous one. Apple has also added a new Siri app that syncs conversation history across supported Apple devices with iCloud.

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Visual Intelligence and writing tools iOS 27 has more enhancements to Apple's Visual Intelligence features. Siri can now talk with what's on an iPhone, iPad or Mac screen and reply to questions.

On the iPhone, there's also a new camera mode (Siri) embedded into the device. People can simply point the camera at an object or piece of information and ask Siri for help. The system can calculate a restaurant bill or provide information about what is in front of the camera. Write with Siri is also introduced, allowing it to create or edit text, adjust tone and enhance writing.

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More Apple intelligence features Apple has introduced a couple of other AI features in iOS 27. New options for Extend and Reframe have been added to the Photos app, and the Clean Up feature is enhanced. Safari can automatically categorize tabs and monitor sites for price changes, product availability and more. Apple is also adding AI-powered capabilities to Shortcuts, enabling users to tell a shortcut, in natural language, what they want it to do.

Siri AI availability and supported devices Apple claims that Siri AI is rolling out in English, while support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish will arrive in October. The feature is not available in the European Union right away on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, and Apple is working to meet the requirements. Additionally, it will not be offered in China on launch.

To use Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, a user needs a supported device, such as an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 or later, an iPad with the M1 chip or later (or iPad mini with A17 Pro), or a Mac with an M1 chip or later.

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