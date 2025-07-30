Apple rolls out ‘Live Video’ shopping support on Indian online store: Know how it works

Apple has rolled out a new virtual shopping service in India, allowing customers to consult directly with Apple Store Specialists via a one-way video call. The initiative, called Shop with a Specialist over Video, is now live on the Apple Store online and aims to simplify the product selection process for customers across the country.

India becomes only the second country globally to offer this service, following Apple’s broader efforts to grow its retail operations in the region. The move comes after the recent introduction of the Apple Store app in India earlier this year.

The video shopping service operates from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. IST, Monday to Friday. Customers can initiate a session through the Apple website, where they are connected to a team member who appears via video link, while the customer remains on audio. The service is conducted in English and is compatible with both Apple and non-Apple devices.

According to Apple, the session allows users to explore product options, including the latest iPhone 16 series, compare models, and understand trade-in offers and financing plans. The goal is to offer a personalised experience for those shopping from home, especially as online shopping continues to grow in India.

The newly released iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available through the service. These models include features such as Apple Intelligence, larger displays, advanced camera technology, and extended battery life. Powered by the A18 Pro chip, the devices are positioned as Apple’s most powerful smartphones to date.

Moreover, the company stated that customers can explore a range of services and support options, including device recommendations, accessories, and tutorials, through programmes like Today at Apple, whether online, in-store, or via video.

The introduction of Shop with a Specialist over Video is the latest in a series of steps taken by Apple to enhance accessibility to its products and services in India, where the tech firm has seen increasing demand and a rapidly expanding customer base.