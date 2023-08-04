Apple Sales Slump Set to Continue, but Many Investors Remain Bullish
Summary
- iPhone-maker expected to report third consecutive quarterly sales decline, although many investors see virtue in company’s diversification
Apple is expected to announce its third consecutive quarterly decline in revenue on Thursday after markets close, the company’s most prolonged sales slump since 2016, although many investors remain confident the struggles will be temporary.
