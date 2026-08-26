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Apple iPhone 18 launch event date 2026 confirmed - Check timings to watch LIVE streaming in India on YouTube, Apple TV

Apple announced a launch event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California on September 9. The launch will be Apple’s first with CEO John Ternus at the helm. 

Written By Sayantani Biswas
Published26 Aug 2026, 10:22 PM IST
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Apple’s new CEO is about to have his first big moment in the spotlight. The tech giant announced it will hold an event on September 9
Apple’s new CEO is about to have his first big moment in the spotlight. The tech giant announced it will hold an event on September 9
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Apple has confirmed it's next major product launch for 9 September 2026. This will be the the first iPhone launch event under new CEO John Ternus. The event is expected to feature the latest iPhone lineup and could also see Apple unveil its long-rumoured first foldable iPhone.

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The Apple event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT, or 10:30 p.m. IST in India, allowing Indian viewers to watch the event live.

Apple iPhone 18 launch event: What to expect

Apple has not revealed what it plans to announce, with the invitation carrying the tagline “surprise and shine”. The company is expected to unveil its latest iPhone models, while reports have also pointed to the long-rumoured foldable iPhone.

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John Ternus will officially become Apple CEO on September 1, replacing Tim Cook, who will move into the role of executive chairman. The September event will therefore be the first major iPhone launch under Ternus.

Also Read | Apple launches new Mac Mini with M6, Mac Studio with M5 Ultra: Price in India

Notably, this year's keynote will be about more than just new gadgets. It’ll also be the first opportunity for John Ternus to lay out his vision for Apple.

“Ternus could cement Apple’s device dominance in an AI enabled era,” Bank of America analysts wrote in an August research note.

A foldable iPhone would represent Apple's biggest expansion into a new smartphone category in years. Samsung Electronics currently has a strong position in the foldable marke.

Samsung has welcomed Apple's potential entry into the category. “I think the more visibility there is on the category, the better,” Drew Blackard, Samsung’s senior vice president of mobile product management, told CNN in July.

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Foldable iPhone could target premium buyers

The iPhone accounts for roughly half of Apple's revenue, making the launch particularly important for the company. A foldable iPhone model could give Apple another premium product aimed at customers willing to pay significantly more for high-end smartphones.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8, for example, starts at nearly 1.75 lakh, illustrating the premium pricing associated with foldable devices.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro Max launch: When will pre-orders, deliveries begin in India?

Bloomberg has reported that a foldable iPhone would be the first major new hardware expansion under John Ternus.

Apple, meanwhile, has already raised prices on products including iPads and MacBooks amid an ongoing memory shortage.

Apple iPhone 18 event timing in India

For viewers in India, the Apple September 9 event will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

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The launch is expected to be streamed online, allowing users to follow Apple's announcements from India and other markets.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 18 Pro event: When is the September keynote scheduled?

Alongside the iPhone launch, Apple is also preparing other products and software updates. The company has announced new Mac Mini and Mac Studio models that are scheduled to ship on September 22.

Apple is also reportedly developing Siri AI, a new version of its voice assistant that uses large language model technology to perform tasks involving apps such as messaging and calendars.

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