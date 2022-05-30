Apple always take time to implement new technologies in its iPhones. Features that are readily available in Android smartphones like multi-lenses setup, 120Hz refresh rate, fast charging, etc are yet to become the common features on world’s most aspirational smartphone brand, Apple. The recent speculation suggests that Apple 14 series may bring the AOD (Always On Display) with it. This the one of the common features found in the flagship and premium Android smartphones. It conveniently shows time and date.

The speculation comes ahead of the planned Apple developers meet on June 6. The meet like the annual Google’s I/O event will showcase the future roadmap of Apple and its related ecosystem. The Apple’s Worldwide Developers Council (WWDC) 2022 may shed some light on iOS 16 and other value added features to the entire ecosystem.

Apple’s always-on-display may not be available to all the phones in the iPhone 14 series but it is being guessed that it would be exclusive to the Pro and Max models only. Apart from this new feature, Apple 14 could see some other changes as well. The prominent among the expected changes include the killing of the mini model of iPhones and using the punch hole display in the 2022 iPhone series.

Apple iPhone 14 series will come with iOS 16 as the part of natural growth trajectory because iPhone 13 series already runs on iOS 15 at various levels. The new series may also bring the new A16 Bionic chipset with further performance improvements at the cores compared to the current architecture.

Meanwhile, Apple has been miser in the adoption of the new technologies. The above mentioned advancements are the need of the hour yet Apple thinks differently. Apple users around the world expect it to add more power to its batteries and change the lenses configuration.