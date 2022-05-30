Apple speculated to bring this feature in iPhone 14 series which is already available

Apple’s always-on-display may not be available to all the phones in the iPhone 14 series but it is being guessed that it would be exclusive to the Pro and Max models only. Apart from this new feature, Apple 14 could see some other changes as well. The prominent among the expected changes include the killing of the mini model of iPhones and using the punch hole display in the 2022 iPhone series.

