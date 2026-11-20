Apple has expanded its Self Service Repair programme to include its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, allowing users and independent repair technicians in the US, Canada and participating European markets to purchase genuine replacement parts and specialist tools.

The move gives owners an alternative to visiting an Apple Store or an authorised service centre, although repairing the foldable's complex display at home could still require considerable technical expertise.

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The company began offering iPhone Duo replacement components through its Self Service Repair Store on November 17, following the release of official repair manuals for the device in October, according to My Mobile.

The programme, first introduced in 2022, provides access to genuine Apple parts, repair tools and instructions used by authorised service providers.

The iPhone 18 series, Mac Studio and Mac mini have also been added to the programme.

Apple iPhone Duo DIY repair parts: How much do they cost? The inner folding display is among the most expensive components available through Apple's DIY repair store. In the US, the standalone inner display panel costs $499, while the outer display is priced at $379.

However, these prices do not cover every component of a complete display replacement. The full inner display assembly, which includes the surrounding frame, costs $999.

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Apple offers a return credit of $159.84 when customers send back the eligible old assembly, bringing its effective cost to $839.16.

Similarly, returning the old outer display can earn a $60.64 credit, reducing its effective price to $318.36.

Other replacement components include two batteries priced at $119 each, a rear camera for $229, back glass for $199 and a protective cover layer for $31.85. Apple also lists components such as the USB-C connector, speakers, microphones, Taptic Engine, FaceTime camera and Touch ID-related parts.

The company also offers specialist repair equipment, including adhesive cutters, suction cups, nylon probes, torque drivers and screws.

Customers can purchase individual tools or rent the dedicated repair toolkit for $49 for seven days.

How to repair the iPhone Duo yourself Customers can visit Apple's Self Service Repair Store, select the iPhone Duo and identify the replacement component required for the repair. Depending on the part, they may need to provide the device's serial number or other identification details.

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Apple's official repair manuals provide step-by-step instructions, component diagrams and safety guidance for replacing displays, batteries, cameras and other internal components.

However, the availability of genuine parts does not necessarily make the foldable an easy DIY repair.

Its flexible display, hinge mechanism, adhesives and dual-battery design require specialised equipment and careful handling. Apple recommends that Self Service Repair be undertaken by people with relevant experience repairing electronic devices.

iPhone Duo screen repair in India: What will it cost? For Indian buyers, the situation is different. Apple's Self Service Repair Store does not currently offer the iPhone Duo DIY parts programme in India, meaning customers cannot order these components through the official self-repair channel.

Instead, Apple lists its authorised service options and estimated out-of-warranty repair charges for the foldable in India. Replacing the inner display costs ₹1,49,900, while damage to the outer display carries an estimated charge of ₹42,900.

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AppleCare+ substantially reduces the expense. An eligible inner display repair costs ₹8,900 under the plan, compared with ₹1,49,900 without coverage. The outer display repair costs ₹2,500 with AppleCare+.

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