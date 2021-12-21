Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Apple supplier plant near Chennai to stay shut this week after protests: Report

Apple supplier plant near Chennai to stay shut this week after protests: Report

The Apple Inc logo
1 min read . 12:34 PM IST Reuters

  • This might hurt the production of smartphones coming out of Foxconn India unit

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple supplier Foxconn's plant near Chennai in southern India will remain shut this week following protests, government sources told Reuters on Tuesday. This might hurt the production of smartphones coming out of Foxconn India unit.

Apple supplier Foxconn's plant near Chennai in southern India will remain shut this week following protests, government sources told Reuters on Tuesday. This might hurt the production of smartphones coming out of Foxconn India unit.

Foxconn also makes smartphones for Xiaomi India.

Foxconn also makes smartphones for Xiaomi India.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Five days of holiday have been declared at the plant, the Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram said, following protests against food poisoning at a unit.

Scores of workers of Foxconn Technology India Pvt Ltd staged a protest on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway after roughly 150 employees were hospitalised for food poisoning at the factory of iPhone-maker. According to Reuters news agency, the police have detained scores of people for blocking highways on Sunday.

According to the Chennai police, food poisoning sparked protests by Foxconn factory workers and their relatives, who blocked a key Chennai-Bengaluru highway for several hours.

"There was an outbreak of acute diarrhoeal disease reported among the Foxconn employees," the statement from the Thiruvallur district administration said. It said 256 workers were treated as out-patients and 159 were hospitalised, of whom 155 have already been discharged.

"Nearly 70 women and 22 men have been detained since Saturday for blocking the highway," the news agency reported.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!