Apple Inc. warned US senators that bipartisan antitrust legislation aimed at curbing the power of big technology companies would harm the privacy and security of American iPhone users if enacted into law.

On Tuesday, Apple sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, the panel’s ranking Republican Chuck Grassley, Antitrust Subcommittee Chair Amy Klobuchar, and the subcommittee’s ranking Republican, Mike Lee. The letter, which was obtained by Bloomberg News, underscores Apple’s continued push to protect its App Store from government oversight and changes that would disrupt its business model.

“After a tumultuous year that witnessed multiple controversies regarding social media, whistle-blower allegations of long-ignored risks to children, and ransomware attacks that hobbled critical infrastructure, it would be ironic if Congress responds by making it much harder to protect the privacy and security of Americans’ personal devices," Tim Powderly, Apple’s senior director of government affairs, said in the letter. “Unfortunately, that is what these bills would do."

The first bill mentioned in the letter, legislation sponsored by Klobuchar and Grassley, would require some changes to dominant tech platforms that Apple says would allow iPhone and iPad users to install apps outside of the App Store, a process known as sideloading.

If the bill were to become law, sideloading would upset key elements of Apple’s business model. It would make it difficult or impossible for Apple to collect its 15% to 30% App Store commission, and it would disrupt the company’s privacy and security stance.

