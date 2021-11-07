American tech giant Apple may be working on a new iPad mini with a 120Hz ProMotion display instead of the existing 60Hz screen. Apple unveiled iPad and iPad mini in September with A15 Bionic chip. Apple iPad Mini features a new 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with wide color and True Tone features. The Mini got ten times faster data transfers with USB-C, and faster charging with 20W USB-C power adapter.

According to an insider scoop from a Korean forum, Apple is testing the 120Hz ProMotion display for its next iPad mini. The 8.3 panel is said to be manufactured by Samsung Display and will supposedly debut with the next iteration of Apple's mini tablet, reported GSM Arena.

The sixth gen iPad mini had a profound jelly scroll effect where one side of the display refreshes slower than the other side. Apple dubbed this behaviour as normal though plenty of users disagreed and a ProMotion display will certainly help fix this problem.

The rest of the hardware for the next-gen iPad mini is said to remain largely unchanged from the current model with A15 Bionic chipset at the helm, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage on the base variant. The device is expected to come at a slightly higher starting price. The Apple iPad Mini also featured a 12MP main camera and a 12MP front lens.

