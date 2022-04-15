Apple has been internally testing the next generation Mac models with the M2 chips. According to the Bloomberg writer, Mark Gurman, the US-based iPhone maker has been testing nine Mac models with the next generation M2 chips. The new agency reported this on the basis of developer logs.

According to Gurman, “The company is testing at least nine Mac models with four different M2-based chips – the successors to the current M1 line – with third-party apps in its App store, according to the logs which were corroborated by people familiar with the matter."

Apple is also testing a Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip, the same processor used in the entry-level 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, the report added.

Apple announced the latest M2 chip in March this year which advanced features than the previous M1 line up. Apple has shifted to its in-house designed chips for the laptops and computers after its split with the Intel Corporation.