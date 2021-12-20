Apple is expected to start the trial production of its budget segment smartphone (as per Apple) Apple iPhone SE 3 soon. The third generation smartphone is expected to launch after March 2022 in the world market. Traditionally, iPhone SE has been designed to target the developing nations like India and the transitioning Android users who aspire to own an iPhone. As per reports, the US-based company will start the production of iPhone SE 3 soon.

Unlike previous years, the iPhone SE 3 would few changes. It is expected that Apple iPhone SE 3 will feature the current commercially used chipset by Apple the iPhones, the A15 Bionic.

iPhone SE 3 is likely to feature 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Apple has been using the same design in SE 3 previously, having the circular fingerprint ID and a mediocre 4.7 inch display. There might be a possibility that Apple might introduce the FaceID to the next generation of iPhone SE.

For the photography, iPhone SE 3 is likely to ship the 12MP rear lens and 8MP selfie lens.

It is rumoured that the iPhone SE 3 will also be a 5G-enabled handset.

