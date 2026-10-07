Apple to hold event on October 13? New Smart Home Hub, HomePod Mini and Apple TV expected

Apple could have a packed October ahead, with reports suggesting that the company is preparing two separate product launches this month.

According to MacRumors, Apple is expected to announce another batch of products in the final week of October, shortly after a reported smart home product launch around October 13. Apple has yet to officially confirm either the products or the launch dates.

Apple may unveil smart home products first Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also reported that Apple could launch a new smart home hub featuring a display, an upgraded HomePod mini and a new Apple TV 4K on October 13.

It is not yet known whether Apple will host a dedicated event for the launches or reveal the products through videos and press releases. The company has previously used both methods for product announcements.

New MacBook models could follow The second round of announcements could include several Mac models that have been the subject of speculation.

Among the products reportedly being considered are the long-rumoured MacBook Ultra models. These devices are expected to feature OLED displays along with a thinner and lighter design.

Apple could also unveil a 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M6 chip, alongside a new iMac featuring the same processor.

Mac Studio launch expected later this month Apple has already confirmed that a high-end Mac Studio equipped with the M5 Ultra chip and up to 512GB of RAM will arrive in late October.

However, it remains uncertain whether the Mac Studio will be included in the reported final-week product announcements or launched separately.

New iPad mini launch date remains unclear The new iPad mini is another device that could make an appearance this month. The tablet could be announced alongside the reported smart home products, included in the final week of October launches or unveiled independently at a later date.

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The device is reportedly set to feature an OLED display, an A20 Pro chip, a landscape-orientated front camera and a redesigned speaker system.

Apple already has another major launch planned The reported October announcements come as Apple prepares for another major product release. The company is also getting ready to put the iPhone Duo on sale on October 23.

With several products potentially arriving within weeks of each other, October could become one of Apple's busiest launch periods this year.

iPhone Duo price in India Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone Duo is priced at ₹299,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB version costs ₹324,900, while the 1TB variant costs ₹374,900.

The 2TB version is the highest-end one and comes with an ₹449,900 price tag. All prices are inclusive of taxes and represent the maximum retail price.

Apple iPhone Duo display and design The iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch inner Super Retina XDR display with nano-texture. Apple says it is 50% bigger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max's screen.

Folded, users can enjoy a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR outer display. Both screens support ProMotion, always-on functionality and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.