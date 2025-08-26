Apple to host annual fall event on 9 September: What to expect from iPhone Air, AI features and more

Apple is all set to host its annual fall event on September 9, according to an invite on 26 August, where the company is likely to launch new iPhones, watches and other devices. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California and will highlight the company’s initiatives to incorporate artificial intelligence into its products.

Investors concerned about the company losing ground to quicker-moving competitors in the AI race will be watching closely, as per reports.

Apple event on 9 September: Here's what to expect Media reports added Apple will also unveil a slimmer version of its latest iPhone, possibly branded as the iPhone Air, echoing its iPad Air and MacBook Air lines.

The company is also expected to showcase new entry-level, high-end Apple Watches, upgraded iPad Pros and a faster version of the Vision Pro headset, Bloomberg News has reported recently.

Under pressure from the Trump administration, Apple has boosted its already hefty investment in the U.S. to $600 billion over the next four years, creating jobs and shifting some work there in the hopes of sidestepping potential import duties.

Apple faces pressure from tariffs imposed on U.S. imports from countries including its production hubs, China and India.

In June, Apple announced a slew of AI and software features, along with an overhaul of its operating system — redesigning its icons and menu to resemble what it calls "liquid glass."

However, Apple's delay in embracing the AI market has left it trailing Big Tech stalwarts. Smartphone maker Samsung and Chinese firms Honor and Huawei have taken advantage of the gap Apple left in the industry, luring customers with their own AI offerings.

Apple's fourth store in Pune Meanwhile, Apple, the maker of the iPhone, announced today that it will open its fourth retail store in India next week, this time in Pune.