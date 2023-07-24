Apple to produce 85 million iPhone 15 units amid global economic turmoil; will hike prices for Pro models2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Apple Inc. has reportedly requested its suppliers to manufacture approximately 85 million units of the iPhone 15 for this year, maintaining stable shipments despite a decline in the overall smartphone market. The company is considering increasing the price of the Pro models to boost revenue.
Apple Inc. has reportedly requested its suppliers to manufacture approximately 85 million units of the iPhone 15 for this year, which is roughly similar to the quantity produced in the previous year, as per Bloomberg.
