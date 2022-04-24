Apple intends to remove the non-so functional apps from its App Store. In its App Store improvements Apple says," To make it easier for customers to find great apps that fit their needs, we want to ensure that apps available on the App Store are functional and up-to-date. We are implementing an ongoing process of evaluating apps, removing apps that no longer function as intended, don’t follow current review guidelines, or are outdated."

This simply means that those apps which have not updated itself to the policies of Apple and are outdated will be removed from the App Store. “Apps in all categories on the App Store will be evaluated."

This purely targets the app developers in the first place but when removed from the Apple-owned App Store this may impact the end users as well. The Apple App Store team will contact the developers to make necessary changes. “However, apps that crash on launch will be removed immediately from the App Store," said Apple.

Apple said to the app developers, “You will be asked to submit an update within 30 days to keep your app on the App Store. If you are unable to make the changes within this time frame, your app will be removed from the App Store until you submit an update and it is approved."

The app will remain fully functional for current users. They will experience no interruption to services and will still be able to buy in-app purchases. “However, we recommend that you update your app as soon as possible to reinstate it on the App Store and ensure that it remains functional and engaging for new and existing customers."