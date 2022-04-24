Apple to remove non-functional, outdated apps from App Store

Apple intends to remove the non-so functional apps from its App Store. In its App Store improvements Apple says," To make it easier for customers to find great apps that fit their needs, we want to ensure that apps available on the App Store are functional and up-to-date. We are implementing an ongoing process of evaluating apps, removing apps that no longer function as intended, don’t follow current review guidelines, or are outdated."

