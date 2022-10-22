Apple to roll out another iPhone update: Here’s everything you need to know

The Cupertino based Apple is all set to roll out another iPhone operating system, iOS 16.1 update on coming Monday, announced the company in a press release. This new update will launch for iPhone users with an iPhone or newer models, and it adds quite a few features that were not available when iOS 16 launched in September.
Here are the upcoming features:
Access Apple Fitness+ without Apple Watch
The iPhone users with iOS 16.1 would be able to subscribe to and access Apple Fitness+ even if they do not have an Apple Watch.
Fitness+ is a subscription service with guided workouts and meditations that costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 annually. The technology giant is offering three months of Fitness+ free with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.
Notably, if you work out on Fitness+ without an Apple Watch, you will not be able to see metrics like calories burned, or your real-time heart rate.
Clean energy iPhone charging
The iOS 16.1 update would also include Clean Energy Charging. Apple says this will let users optimise charging for when cleaner energy sources are available, helping to decrease your iPhone’s carbon footprint.
Clean Energy Charging is an option that can be selected in Settings> Battery> Battery Health & Charging. Under the Clean Energy Charging option, Apple says, “In your region, iPhone will try to reduce your carbon footprint by selectively charging when lower carbon emission electricity is available. The iPhone learns from your daily charging routine so it can reach full charge before you need to use it."
iCloud shared photo library
The iOS 16.1 will allow users to create an iCloud Shared Photo Library instead of a standard shared iCloud album.