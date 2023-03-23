Apple to spend $1 billion a year on films to break into cinemas

Apple to spend $1 billion a year on films to break into cinemas4 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Apple has approached movie studios about partnering to release a few titles in theaters this year and a slate of more films in the future, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private
Apple Inc. plans to spend $1 billion a year to produce movies that will be released in theaters, according to people familiar with the company’s plans, part of an ambitious effort to raise its profile in Hollywood and lure subscribers to its streaming service.
