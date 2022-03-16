Apple iPhone 13 will join the list of iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE in India. Foxconn does the manufacturing of iPhones for Apple here. Foxconn has its manufacturing unit in Chennai that also makes Xiaomi and other smartphones. The contract manufacturer was in news recently over the alleged food poisoning issue that led to the suspension of manufacturing for weeks.

Apple also put Foxconn on probation for the same incident. But now, the reports say that everything has returned to normal at Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur plan in Chennai and thus it will start the local manufacturing of iPhone 13 series.

Apple has four phones in the iPhone 13 series; mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. The local manufacturing of iPhone 13 or any other phone does not make any difference on its actual selling price in India.

The iPhone continues to sell at ₹79,900 for the 128GB while the mini version will cost ₹69,900. iPhone 13 series was launched in 2021 with A15 Bionic chip. The Pro variants feature upto 120Hz refresh rate with triple rear camera set up. The basic and the mini iPhone 13 sport dual rear lenes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.