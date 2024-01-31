Apple tops India smartphone revenue in 2023, nears $10 bn mark
Apple is projected to have pipped Samsung for the top spot in terms of revenue with almost one-third of Samsung’s total shipment volume—while Apple is said to have shipped just over 10 million iPhones last year, Samsung shipped over 27.3 million to capture 18% of the market.
iPhone-maker Apple marked 2023 as the first year when it topped the smartphone market revenue chart in India, said a report by market researcher Counterpoint India on Wednesday. Two industry officials who consult multiple smartphone brands said that Apple’s India revenue from iPhones fell just short of the $10 billion mark, but was enough to topple Korean electronics brand Samsung’s long-duration stronghold on being the leader in terms of revenue from smartphone sales in India.