Apple unveils Final Cut Camera 2.0 at iPhone 17 launch: ProRes RAW, genlock – here's what's new

Apple Inc in its latest launch on Tuesday, unveiled a plethora of gadgets including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone Air, and Apple Watch Series 11. Add to that, the company also unveiled Final Cut Camera 2.0.
Final Cut Camera 2.0 allows further customisation of video recordings with access to settings like white balance and manual focus, said the company. It will be available later this month as a free download or update on the App Store
Apple launched the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone iPhone Air , Apple AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11 and new Apple Watch SE on Tuesday, September 9.
iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3 inch ProMotion 120Hz display with ceramic shield covering, while iPhone Air comes with a 6.5 inch ProMotion 120Hz AMOLED display.
iPhone 17 is priced at ₹82,900 for the 256GB storage variant and ₹1,02,900 for the 512GB storage model.
