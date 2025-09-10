Apple unveils Final Cut Camera 2.0 at iPhone 17 launch: ProRes RAW, genlock – here's what's new

Apple Inc in its latest launch on Tuesday, unveiled a plethora of gadgets including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone Air, and Apple Watch Series 11. Add to that, the company also unveiled Final Cut Camera 2.0.

Final Cut Camera 2.0 allows further customisation of video recordings with access to settings like white balance and manual focus, said the company. It will be available later this month as a free download or update on the App Store

Final Cut Camera 2.0 - Key points The newly launched Final Cut Camera 2.0 enhances the user experience by introducing what Apple calls “game-changing support” for ProRes RAW and genlock on the all-new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

This allows filmmakers and content creators to record RAW sensor data directly, giving a lot of flexibility in post-production while maintaining Apple’s ProRes efficiency.

Final Cut Camera 2.0 also allows users to capture horizontal or vertical orientation without rotating their iPhone.

Another addition is the genlock, a synchronization technology typically reserved for high-end production cameras. With genlock, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max can align frame timing with external cameras or systems, eliminating the need for manual frame-by-frame adjustments in multi-camera shoots.

The update also introduces open gate recording, which uses the full camera sensor to capture a wider field of view at resolutions greater than DCI 4K, said Apple. iPhone 17 launch, price Apple launched the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone iPhone Air , Apple AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11 and new Apple Watch SE on Tuesday, September 9.

iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3 inch ProMotion 120Hz display with ceramic shield covering, while iPhone Air comes with a 6.5 inch ProMotion 120Hz AMOLED display.