Apple unveils new AI features with privacy focus at last developers conference with CEO Tim Cook

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple unveiled new artificial intelligence features with a focus on privacy and day-to-day at its annual developers conference Monday the last one featuring CEO Tim Cook before he turns his post over to John Ternus in September.

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While the iconic iPhone maker has been playing catch-up with rivals when it comes to AI, it sought to distinguish itself from its peers by stressing a privacy-centered approach and integrating AI across its devices and apps.

Cook received an extended standing ovation and told the audience he is “deeply grateful to have been on this journey with you” and said "the energy around Apple platforms has never been stronger.”

The World Wide Developers Conference, which kicked off on Monday thousands of developers from some 65 countries at Apple’s Silicon Valley headquarters, focuses on software, in contrast to the fall unveiling of the latest iPhones.

Cook announced his retirement in April, ending a 15-year run that saw the company’s market value soar by more than $4 trillion during an iPhone-fueled era of prosperity. Ternus has been with Apple for the past quarter century, including the past five years overseeing the engineering underlying the iPhone, iPad and Mac — a role that made him a prime candidate to succeed Cook.

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The transition to a new CEO comes at a pivotal time for Apple. Artificial intelligence has unleashed the most upheaval within the industry since Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in 2007. Apple has gotten off to a rough start in AI after stumbling in its efforts to deliver new features built on the technology, as promised nearly two years ago.