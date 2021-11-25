Realme enjoys the highest brand trust score of 55%, Samsung was placed second with 51%, while Apple was placed third with 49%. Xiaomi and Samsung lead in brand awareness (96%) followed by Realme (91%). It is also the most-considered (67%) brand followed by Xiaomi (62%) and Samsung (50%), as per consumers polled for the CMR survey. Apple users are most satisfied (96%), followed by Samsung (94%). Realme is the most-recommended (52%) brand followed by Xiaomi (48%) and Samsung (44%).

For connected consumers, the biggest expectations from consumer tech products and appliances include ease-of-use (96%), affordability (89%), and innovative design aesthetics (88%), amongst others. Laptops (39%), Tablets (31%) and Smart Bands (29%) are amongst the top three smart tech products and appliances that consumers are currently using.

Three in every four smartphone users explored Lenovo before making final purchase of their Laptop.

In tablets, Samsung (94%) followed by Apple (87%) has the highest brand awareness. Processor (94%) and battery (86%) are the top factors considered by users while selecting any tablet.

For smartwatches, Realme (78%) leads in terms of brand awareness, followed by Xiaomi (76%).

Boat (32%) is the highest recommended brand followed by Samsung (26%). Realme leads in awareness (74%) and satisfaction (98%). Battery life (94%) is the top-most consumer consideration in wireless earphones.

In Bluetooth speakers, Boat (98%) leads in satisfaction, followed by Philips (96%). Portability (90%) and good audio quality (90%) are the top purchase drivers in this segment.

LG (92%) is most preferred smart TV brand, followed by Samsung (86%). Fast user interface (86%) and voice control (86%) are the key consumer considerations.

Philips enjoys highest brand recommendation (43%) in electric toothbrush. It also leads in air purifier category with 73% awareness and consideration (36%). Samsung (96%) leads in satisfaction.

CyberMedia Research (CMR) undertook the ‘CMR Connected Consumer Survey 2021’ to dive deeper into the psyche of the connected consumer, and map the play for smartphone brands across an array of connected tech products and appliances.

