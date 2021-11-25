Apple users most satisfied, Realme most recommended brand, report

Realme enjoys the highest brand trust score of 55%, Samsung was placed second with 51%, while Apple was placed third with 49%. Xiaomi and Samsung lead in brand awareness (96%) followed by Realme (91%). It is also the most-considered (67%) brand followed by Xiaomi (62%) and Samsung (50%), as per consumers polled for the CMR survey. Apple users are most satisfied (96%), followed by Samsung (94%). Realme is the most-recommended (52%) brand followed by Xiaomi (48%) and Samsung (44%).

