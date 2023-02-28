Apple vendors lead job creation in India with over 1 lakh opportunities: Report
- The report noted that Apple's vendors and component suppliers in India have contributed to the creation of these jobs by supporting the production of iPhones through the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Since the implementation of the PLI scheme in August 2021, the vast majority of these 100,000 new jobs have been created in the past 19 months, as per the report.
Apple has emerged as the top job creator in the electronics sector by generating 100,000 direct employment opportunities in the last 19 months, as reported by Business Standard.
