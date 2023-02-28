Apple vendors lead job creation in India with over 1 lakh opportunities: Report

Apple has emerged as the top job creator in the electronics sector by generating 100,000 direct employment opportunities in the last 19 months, as reported by Business Standard.
The report noted that Apple's vendors and component suppliers in India have contributed to the creation of these jobs by supporting the production of iPhones through the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
Since the implementation of the PLI scheme in August 2021, the vast majority of these 100,000 new jobs have been created in the past 19 months, as per the report.
The three key vendors assembling iPhones - Foxconn Hon Hai, Pegatron, and Wistron - have collectively produced 60 percent of the newly created jobs. This figure is around 7,000 jobs higher than their second-year commitment under the scheme.
According to the report, the remaining 40 percent of jobs have been generated by Apple's ecosystem, which includes suppliers of components and chargers. These suppliers, including companies like Tata Electronics, Salcomp, Avary, Foxlink, Sunwoda, and Jabil, have collectively produced an additional 40,000 jobs.
The employment figures are based on the data provided by the three iPhone vendors and the companies in Apple's ecosystem, who are obligated to report their employment numbers regularly to government authorities.
Foxconn Hon Hai, based in Tamil Nadu and exclusively manufacturing iPhones, has created over 35,500 jobs, which is more than a third of the total jobs generated. Pegatron, also based in Tamil Nadu and starting its production this financial year, has become the second-largest employer with 14,000 jobs, while Wistron in Karnataka has generated 12,800 jobs
When contacted by Business Standard (BS), an Apple Inc spokesperson did not respond to queries regarding the employment numbers. However, sources within the supply chain have indicated to the publication that Tata Electronics, a key component supplier for mechanical parts used by Apple, has employed a significant number of workers.