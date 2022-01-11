Apple Watch users have to wait for the features like body temperature, blood glucose monitoring and the blood pressure sensor. The news reports say that Apple has still not disclosed the features and these above mentioned features are still under development. Apple launched the Watch 7 series last year but, missed on these specific features. It was expected that Apple Watch 8 might see these features but we are still not sure about it.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has written in his newsletter that Apple is working on at least three new kinds of sensors for the Apple Watch. This could be a body temperature sensor, a glucose or body sugar monitoring sensor, and a blood pressure sensor.

These features can be useful for people suffering with diabetes and high blood pressure. As per reports, Apple Watch 8 might skip these features and probably in the year 2023 we could see these coming to Apple Watch 9. At least, we can expect the body temperature feature making its way in Apple Watch 8 in 2022.

Despite that, Apple Watch continues to remain among the hot-selling smartwatches in the country and worldwide. Last year, the US-based trillion dollar company introduced Apple Watch 7 with bigger display and other smartwatch features.

