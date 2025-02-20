Apple Watch Series 10 gets massive discount on Amazon. Know about latest deals and offers and get it for Rs.41705.

If you have been eyeing the Apple Watch Series 10, which was launched alongside the iPhone 16 series in September 2024, there is good news for you. The watch has been discounted on Amazon India, where you can get it for as low as ₹42,900. However, you can secure an even better deal by combining other offers. Let us tell you how you can get the best possible price when buying the Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 10 Deal on Amazon – Details Currently, the Apple Watch Series 10 is listed for ₹45,400 on Amazon India. This is for the 42mm variant in Jet Black colourway, down from its original MRP of ₹46,900.

To get the best deal on this product, you can check out using an ICICI or SBI credit card, which makes you eligible for an instant discount of ₹2,500. This brings the price down to ₹42,900. This is already a decent discount compared to the MRP.

However, if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can get it for even less. Here’s how:

Instant Discount: You will receive an additional ₹ 1,500 instant discount when purchasing with this card, bringing the price to ₹ 43,900. Amazon Prime Cashback: If you have an Amazon Prime account, you will receive 5% cashback, amounting to ₹ 2,195. Also read: iOS 18.4 release in April: Apple Intelligence upgrade for Siri 2.0 likely to get delayed

After applying all these offers, the effective price comes down to ₹41,705, which is ₹5,195 less than the MRP at which Apple sells the same model.

Which One Should You Get – 42mm or 46mm? The Apple Watch Series 10 is available in two sizes: 42mm and 46mm. Unsure which size to go for? It depends on your preference. If you prefer a larger watch on your wrist, the 46mm variant is the better choice, though it costs more.

We recommend visiting a store and trying on both sizes in person. Whichever fits your wrist best is the one you should go for. Both sizes feature the same specifications, features, and battery life—18 hours with normal use and up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode.

Additionally, both variants come with the S10 chipset and LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina displays, supporting up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

So, the final choice boils down to size preference. If you have smaller wrists and feel that the 46mm size may be too large, the 42mm variant is the better option.