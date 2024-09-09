Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched. Check India price, pictures, new features here
Apple has launched the Watch Series 10, the thinnest model yet, featuring a larger OLED display and an aerospace-grade titanium case. It is 20% lighter and 10% slimmer than the Series 9, and includes new sleep apnea detection capabilities.
Apple has unveiled the thinnest and largest-display Apple Watch yet: the Series 10. Featuring a sleek Polished Titanium finish, this latest model is both lighter and more streamlined than its predecessors. The Apple Watch Series 10 will be available for purchase starting September 20. Apple has announced that the Apple Watch Series 10 will start at approximately ₹32,800.