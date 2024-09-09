Apple has unveiled the thinnest and largest-display Apple Watch yet: the Series 10. Featuring a sleek Polished Titanium finish, this latest model is both lighter and more streamlined than its predecessors. The Apple Watch Series 10 will be available for purchase starting September 20. Apple has announced that the Apple Watch Series 10 will start at approximately ₹32,800.

Apple says not only is the Watch Series 10's display larger than Watch Ultra's, it is also thinner than the Watch series 9.

Apple Watch Series 10: Specs

-Thinnest Ever

-Brighter off-angle

-Sleep Apnea detection

-Biggest display

-Grade 5 Titanium case

-Tides app

-Depth app

-WatchOS 11

-Wide-angle O-LED display

-Custom swim workouts

-Upto 18 hours battery life

-Fastest charging ever

-Carbon Neutral

-Speaker playback

The front crystal of series 10 is made of durable, ionic blast and extends further down the sides of the case, creating an expansive top view under the front crystal is Apple’s first-ever wide angle OLED display. Each pixel has been optimised to emit more light at wider angles.

Apple Watch Series 10: Thinnest Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 10 is approximately 20% lighter than its stainless steel predecessor, the Series 9, thanks to its aerospace-grade titanium case. This new model features a PVD coating available in three striking colors: natural gold, dark slate, and a refined thread.

With a thickness of just 9.7 millimeters, the Series 10 is nearly 10% slimmer than the Series 9, marking a notable reduction given its already compact design. Achieving this sleek profile involved significant miniaturization of internal components, including the SIP, digital crown, and a redesigned speaker system that is 30% smaller while maintaining excellent acoustic performance.

Apple Watch Series 10: Sleep Apnea detection

A key highlight of the Series 10 is its sleep apnea detection capability. With a significant number of sleep apnea cases remaining undiagnosed, this feature aims to address the gap by utilizing advanced motion detection to track breathing irregularities during sleep, potentially providing users with early warnings about their condition.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

