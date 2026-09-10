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Apple Watch Series 12 launched - Price, features, availability | Check new health sensing system

Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 12, featuring a new Health Sensing System and S11 chip, enhancing health tracking with improved heart rate measurements and a readiness score. It offers a sleek design, 24-hour battery life, faster charging, and new audio intelligence features.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated10 Sep 2026, 12:49 AM IST
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Apple Watch Series 12 launched - Price, features, availability
Apple Watch Series 12 launched - Price, features, availability
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Apple on Wednesday launched the Apple Watch Series 12 with a new Health Sensing System and S11 chip, bringing upgraded health and fitness tracking features, including higher-frequency heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) measurements.

Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Apple Watch Product Marketin, said, “Apple Watch Series 12 is the most advanced health and fitness companion we’ve ever created."

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“With our new Health Sensing System and S11 chip, Apple Watch Series 12 gives you meaningful insights, like readiness, so you can better understand how to take on your day and care for your health, plus intelligence features that make everyday life easier. And it’s all wrapped in a beautifully thin, light design you’ll love wearing all day and night,” Drance added.

The new smartwatch also introduces a readiness score designed to provide users with additional insights into their health and fitness.

Apple Watch Series 12 has been redesigned to enable continuous, high-fidelity health monitoring through its new Health Sensing System, which includes upgraded optical and electrical heart sensors.

Also Read | Apple iPhone Duo launch: Ahead of big reveal, look at Samsung, Huawei foldables

Powered by the Health Sensing System and the S11 chip, the smartwatch delivers Apple’s most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable. Heart rate variability (HRV), an important metric associated with stress and recovery, is now captured up to 24 times more frequently and can be viewed in a new section of the Heart Rate app.

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Apple Watch Series 12 also provides two distinct HRV measurements, giving users more information to better understand their overall health status.

The redesigned Health app on iPhone, set to arrive later this year, will include a new Longevity tab and a Health Age feature. It will show users how their health metrics compare with what is typical for their age.

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Apple is redesigning the Health app on iPhone to give users a more comprehensive and personalised view of their health and fitness data. The app will use Apple Intelligence to adapt to users’ information and introduce a new Insights tab that highlights relevant health updates. A new Longevity tab will analyse health data collected over time, including a Health Age feature that uses Apple Watch metrics to show how certain health indicators compare with a user’s actual age.

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The updated Health app will also offer movement assessments covering areas such as flexibility, strength and balance. These evaluations will combine vision-based AI models on the iPhone with heart rate data collected by Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 12 key features

Apple Watch Series 12 continues to provide up to 24 hours of battery life for everyday use. During outdoor workouts, the smartwatch can now deliver up to 10 hours of battery life, representing a 25% improvement over the previous-generation model.

Charging has also been accelerated. A 15-minute charge can provide up to 12 hours of additional battery life, which is 50% more than the previous model. This allows users to quickly recharge the watch while preparing for the day or before going to bed.

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The S11 chip, which Apple describes as its most powerful wearable chip, also enables new Audio Intelligence features coming later this year. These features are designed to help users recall important moments from conversations and remain aware of significant sounds, with Apple highlighting privacy, security and accessibility as key considerations.

With watchOS 27, Apple Intelligence brings Siri AI to the Apple Watch, adding personal context understanding and access to broader world knowledge. The watch also retains features such as advanced workout and sleep tracking, heart health notifications, the ECG app, sleep apnea notifications, Fall Detection and Emergency SOS.

Apple Watch Series 12 Availability

The Apple Watch Series 12 will be available in 42mm and 46mm sizes. The aluminium models come in dark bronze, black, light gold and space grey finishes, while titanium versions are offered in radiant gold and natural titanium.

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Apple has also introduced a ceramic version in pearl white and night blue. The ceramic models come with sand or navy blue Sport Bands featuring a ceramic pin-and-tuck closure.

Apple Watch Series 12 Price

Apple Watch Series 12 prices start at 56,900 in India and $399 in the United States.

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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