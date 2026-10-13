Apple Welcome Home Event 2026: HomeView Smart display, HomePod Mini 2, Apple TV 4K and more launched

Apple unveiled a new range of smart home products at its ‘Welcome Home’ event in New York City on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. In addition to the new Apple Home Collection, the company unveiled its first smart home display, HomeView, and a new Apple TV 4K along with the Apple Home Collection, the updated HomePod Mini 2, and a new Apple Home Mini. The announcements are part of a wider effort by Apple to build a smarter home and gain a foothold in the smart home business, where Amazon and Google are already well-established.

The new devices feature home automation along with entertainment, security and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The highlight of the lineup is HomeView, followed by the redeveloped streaming box, smart speaker and accessories designed to connect a variety of other devices with Apple's Home. Pre-orders for HomeView and the new Apple TV 4K open on Tuesday, with shipments scheduled to begin on November 13. The HomePod Mini 2 will arrive earlier, on October 30.

Apple HomeView: Price, features and availability There is a 7-inch square Liquid Retina touchscreen on the speaker base of HomeView, and around-the-wall-mounted HomeView is also available. It runs on the A18 chip, which enables smart home controls, FaceTime calls, music, podcasts and video streaming. It has a camera that can identify up to six people and customise the interface by showing each user their own notifications, calendar and widgets.

It also offers Apple Intelligence-driven Siri capabilities, such as providing personal context and descriptions of security camera footage, via a linked iPhone. HomeView will cost $299 and will be available for pre-order from October 13 and available for shipping on November 13. It will first be available in the USA, UK, India, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Africa.

HomePod Mini 2 gets new features Apple announced the HomePod Mini 2 powered by the S10 chip, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 6, as well as Thread and Matter wireless smart home standards. It maintains the same small spherical shape but includes ‘sound glow' lighting that matches the album artwork.

The speaker has a $149 price tag, is available in pink, blue, green, white, and midnight, and is one of the newest additions from the manufacturer. The Siri AI functions will be rolled out in the future through a software update. Pre-orders begin October 13, with shipping from October 30.

New Apple TV 4K adds hands-free Siri Built-in far-field microphones allow users to use voice commands without touching the remote or connecting to the Apple HomePod, which also comes with a built-in speaker. Additionally, customers will be able to pair a compatible iPhone to enjoy Siri AI capabilities based on personal context. The Siri Remote can be used to locate the device using the Find My feature.

The new model supports enhanced multi-speaker audio setups and automatic audio calibration with compatible HomePod speakers. Apple has opened pre-orders, with shipments scheduled for November 13.

Also Read | Apple Home Hub, new HomePod Mini and Apple TV could debut on 13 October

Apple Home Collection expands smart home lineup Apple also unveiled a Home Collection, co-developed with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric. Security cameras, smart door locks, video doorbells and 2 thermostats are included in the range. The products will pair with Apple Home, and NFC setup is aimed at making the process simpler via an iPhone.