Apple ‘Welcome Home’ event today: Smart Home Hub, New HomePod Mini and Apple TV expected

Apple is set to host its ‘Welcome Home’ launch event on October 13, 2026, signalling a possible expansion of its smart home portfolio. Last week, the company confirmed it via a teaser posted by marketing chief Greg Joswiak. The tagline indicates that more emphasis will be placed on connected devices in the home, and a new smart home hub, an upgraded HomePod mini, and a revamped Apple TV are likely to be among the highlights.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, all three devices are expected to feature AI-powered Siri at their core. It could be a key move towards Apple's goal of consolidating its smart home system and competing with Google and Amazon. It followed up on the company's September announcement of its iPhone 18 line, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo.

Apple smart home hub with a screen: What to expect Apple’s rumoured smart home hub is expected to be the key announcement at the event. The screen could rival the Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show, providing a display for weather, calendar, music controls, and smart home controls.

The hub is said to be running an S11 chip to deliver performance, and Siri with AI capabilities. Video calls may also be possible with a built-in FaceTime camera. Apple is supposedly developing a special OS for smart home controls.

The new HomePod mini may feature an S11 chip Furthermore, Apple is likely to release an updated HomePod mini. The new model might be built on the same design but offer the new S11 chipset with enhanced performance and faster Siri responses.

Another anticipated addition is better integration with Apple's smart home system. It's also possible that the company may offer new colour variants, but there are not many details left on the hardware changes.

Updated Apple TV could get a more powerful chip The third product is supposed to be an updated Apple TV. The device would reportedly come with an A19 or A19 Pro chip, which could bring enhanced gaming, streaming, and multitasking capabilities.

The new model may also have more advanced Siri AI capabilities for voice commands and smart home use. Other rumoured enhancements include HDMI pass-through and a revamped Siri Remote.

Also Read | Apple Home Hub, new HomePod Mini and Apple TV could debut on 13 October