Apple WWDC 2024 Event today: Top 5 features that could be coming to iPhones with iOS 18 update
Apple to unveil iOS 18 update with generative AI features at WWDC 2024, including revamped Siri, AI emojis, eye tracking, Music Haptics, and home screen customization.
Apple is set to introduce its iOS 18 update at the company's WWDC 2024 conference at its Cupertino, California today. Notably, the iOS 18 update is being touted as amongst the biggest ever OS upgrade for the iPhones owing to the prescence of many generative AI features.