Apple is set to introduce its iOS 18 update at the company's WWDC 2024 conference at its Cupertino, California today. Notably, the iOS 18 update is being touted as amongst the biggest ever OS upgrade for the iPhones owing to the prescence of many generative AI features.

Apple could also bring a number of other changes to its operating system for iPhones with iOS 18, including a complete overhaul of the Siri voice assistant, notification summaries, instant photo editing, AI emoji, voice memo transcription, smart summaries and more.

Top 5 new features Apple may introduce with iOS 18: 1) Siri 2.0: Apple is reportedly looking to revamp its popular Siri voice assistant with the power of generative AI to make its responses more accurate and insightful.

A new leak from Apple Insider has revealed that Apple is training Siri to understand more 'natural language' commands, apart from the direct commands that the voice assistant already recognises. Apple is reportedly aiming to get its AI used to the natural language, speech patterns, sentence structures and instructions that Siri is likely to receive from the end users. The new AI capabilities of Siri are likely to be compatible with up to 18 first-party apps, such as Camera, Books, Contacts, Mail, Safari, News, and Voice Memos.

2) AI Emojis: iOS 18 is likely to come with an innovative AI-driven feature that could allow users to generate custom emojis dynamically. This means that instead of waiting for the annual updates to get new emojis, users will be able to create unique ones on the fly, tailored to their specific conversations.

The generative AI may be able to analyze the context of users’ messages and produce personalized emojis suited for any given situation, vastly expanding the current emoji repertoire available on iPhones and other Apple devices. This new capability is expected to stand out among the various enhancements that iOS 18 will bring.

3) Eye tracking capabilities: Originally introduced in the Vision Pro, Apple’s eye-tracking technology may now be available on iPhones and iPads. This feature allows users to navigate their devices using only their eyes, eliminating the need for touch input.

4) Music Haptics: Apple may introduce a new Music Haptics feature, designed for users who are hard of hearing or have lost their ability to hear. This feature will translate songs on Apple Music into tactile sensations—taps, textures, and vibrations—allowing users to experience music in a new and immersive way.

5) Home screen customization: Apple may finally allow users to customize their home screens with the iOS 18 update this year. Reports suggest that users will be able to re-color app icons to personalize their home screens more thoroughly. The new system will also permit greater freedom in placing app icons and widgets, moving away from the rigid grid structure currently in place.

