Apple’s Business Model Getting Hit From All Sides Now

The buildup has weighed on Apple’s stock. Its shares fell 4% on Thursday following the announcement of the Justice Department’s lawsuit and is now down nearly 12% since the start of the year. That makes it a notable standout among the other trillion-dollar big techs; Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon and the parent companies of Google and Facebook have averaged a whopping gain of 36% for the year to date. Apple’s 12-month gain of less than 8% even sharply lags behind the Dow and S&P 500 over that time. “When it rains, it pours," wrote JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee in a report Friday.