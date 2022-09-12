Apple’s iPhone satellite service kicks off smartphone space race4 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 05:46 PM IST
Years of preparation helped tech giant, but other phone makers, wireless carriers and aerospace companies have similar ambitions
Apple Inc.’s new emergency-text feature on its latest iPhones makes it a first-mover in a budding market for low-cost satellite phone connections.