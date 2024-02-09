Apple's iPhone SE 4 leaks point to Vertical Cameras and Dynamic Island tech: Details
The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to incorporate Dynamic Island technology and have a vertical rear camera setup. These details are speculative and subject to change before the device's launch in 2025.
Rumors are swirling around Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4, possibly set to grace the shelves in 2025. The iPhone SE series, known for its budget-friendly offerings, might be gearing up for some substantial upgrades this time around, according to leaks from reliable sources.