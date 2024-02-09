Rumors are swirling around Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4, possibly set to grace the shelves in 2025. The iPhone SE series, known for its budget-friendly offerings, might be gearing up for some substantial upgrades this time around, according to leaks from reliable sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

@MajinBuOfficial X, a known tipster, has recently shared insights into the potential features of the iPhone SE 4. The standout revelation is the possibility of incorporating Dynamic Island technology, a feature currently found in the iPhone 14 Pro models and the entire iPhone 15 series. This indicates that Apple is considering bringing advanced technology to its more budget-friendly lineup.

Earlier speculations about a camera notch seem to have taken a turn. Instead, the iPhone SE 4 might boast a vertical rear camera setup, aligning with the design anticipated for the base model of the upcoming iPhone 16. The tipster suggests that the iPhone SE 4 could share similarities in design with the still-in-development iPhone 16.

While the number of camera sensors might be limited to just one, arranged in a pill-shaped setup, the inclusion of an LED flashlight is rumored. It is important to note that these details are not confirmed and should be taken as speculative changes at this stage. The dimensions of the iPhone SE 4 are expected to mirror those of the iPhone XR model, providing users with a familiar form factor.

It is crucial to exercise caution and not treat these leaks as concrete information. The launch of the iPhone SE 4 is still a year away, and as with any speculation, actual product features may differ significantly from the current rumors.

Meanwhile, Apple could be gearing up for another major change in its product range with the launch of new foldable devices. While brands such as Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus and Google have dabbled in foldable devices, Apple has so far stayed away from releasing a foldable iPhone, but that could change in the near future.

According to a report from The Information, Apple is currently building prototypes for two clamshell-style foldable iPhones, meaning the smartphone would be similar in design to the Galaxy Z Flip and would have the ability to stand and take pictures at a 90-degree angle when unfolded.

