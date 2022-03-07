Apple’s new ‘affordable’ iPhone SE 3 with 5G coming tomorrow, price we expect

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple iPhone SE 2022 will be launching this week and with that new era of 'affordable' iPhone begins across the world. The US-based iPhone maker targets the developing nations and the transitioning Android base with the iPhone SE. The third generation iPhone SE 2022 could be the first 5G phone under its own affordable category. The new launch will push the prices of iPhone SE first and second generation phones down to adjust their new sibling. iPhone SE 3 2022 launches on March 8.

The biggest factor for Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 is going to be its pricing. Traditionally, the iPhone SE has been among premium segment in India and beyond ₹42,000 which is likely to continue this year as well. The Indian pricing depends on the forex value and GST that will take the iPhone SE 3 2022 in the premium segment. As guessed, iPhone SE 3 2022 continues to get the $399 tag for the US market.

Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The first important upgrade will be the processor. The Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 will get the A15 Bionic chipset which is being currently used in the iPhone 13 series. The iOS will be 15 too in the new iPhone SE 3 2022.

There could be a change in variant too. Currently, iPhone SE comes in two ROM combinations, 64GB and 128GB. The 2022 iPhone SE 3 could see the 128GB as starting variant and a second 256GB for the hardcore users. There is a slight possibility that iPhone SE 3 might come in 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

The iPhone SE 3 is more likely to continue with the same display size of 4.7 inches but for a change Apple might breach the 5 inch barrier with it. We expect iPhone SE 3 2022 to use the notch display but not sure if it will and chances are very less as well.

We are not sure that the 'peek performance' implies to camera as well. If it does, iPhone SE 3 2022 could see dual rear cameras and a single selfie lens. The resolution of front lens might improve a bit this year. The current model uses a 7MP selfie sensor. We don't see any change in rear camera either. The iPhone SE 3 2022 might ditch the TouchID feature and debut with the face unlock.

The iPhone SE 3 2022 could see new colour variants other than Red, Black and White this year. The battery remains undisclosed and the possible absence of power adaptor inside the box could be a deal breaker as well.

