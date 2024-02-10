Apple’s New Face Computer Is For Work
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 10 Feb 2024, 09:24 AM IST
SummaryThe future of the Vision Pro is already apparent. Its target market is you, if you’re a knowledge worker. And its use case is every day, as you do your job.
Apple’s first face-based computer isn’t going to be the next iPhone. It’s going to be the next BlackBerry.
