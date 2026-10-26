Apple’s new iPad mini costs ₹82,900 in India; check features, specifications and sale date

Apple has unveiled a redesigned iPad mini, introducing several hardware upgrades, including a larger OLED display, a new A20 Pro processor, and improved resistance to water and dust. The announcement follows the company's recent home appliance launches and marks a significant update to its smallest tablet since the previous generation received a relatively minor processor and storage upgrade two years ago.

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The latest iPad mini features an 8.5-inch screen, compared with the 8.3-inch display on its predecessor. Despite the larger screen, the tablet retains its overall dimensions, thanks to slimmer bezels. It also has a thinner, lighter design, measuring 5.4mm in thickness, alongside an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Apple iPad mini: Display and design The redesigned iPad mini features an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, offering a larger viewing area than the previous model. Apple claims that the screen can reach a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, making it suitable for use in bright outdoor conditions.

Customers will also have the option of choosing a nano-texture finish, which is designed to minimise glare in brightly lit environments. The tablet measures just 5.4mm in thickness and features slimmer bezels to accommodate the larger display without increasing its overall footprint.

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The device carries an IP67 rating for protection against water and dust. It will be available in two colour options: Midnight and Starlight.

iPad mini: Processor and storage options The new iPad mini is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, manufactured using a 2-nanometre process. Buyers can choose between three storage configurations: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The processor setup differs depending on the storage variant. The 128GB and 256GB models come with a five-core CPU comprising two super cores and three efficiency cores, along with a 16-core Neural Engine.

The top-end 512GB variant, meanwhile, features a six-core CPU with two super cores and four efficiency cores. It also includes a dual 16-core Neural Engine configuration

Software, Apple Intelligence and cameras The latest iPad mini runs iPadOS 27 and supports the next generation of Apple Intelligence features, alongside an updated version of Siri's AI capabilities, which is available in beta.

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For video calls, the tablet is equipped with a 12-megapixel front camera with Centre Stage support. The camera is positioned along the landscape edge, making it better suited to video calls when the device is held horizontally.

At the rear, the iPad mini also features a 12-megapixel camera.

Connectivity and Apple Pencil support Apple has equipped the new iPad mini with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread connectivity. Cellular models use the company's C2 modem and support eSIM.

The tablet is compatible with both the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB-C, allowing users to take notes, draw and carry out other stylus-based tasks.

Apple is also introducing a new TechWoven Smart Folio accessory for the device.

iPad mini India price and availability Pre-orders for the new iPad mini in India will begin on October 28 through Apple's official website and the Apple Store app. Sales and deliveries are scheduled to start on November 6.

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The Wi-Fi model is priced at ₹82,900, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant costs ₹1,00,900. Eligible students can purchase the tablet at an education price starting at ₹76,900.

For comparison, the 2024 iPad mini was launched in India at ₹49,900. Its price was subsequently increased to ₹69,900 earlier this year.

iPad mini accessories and colour options The new tablet will be available in Midnight and Starlight, with storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Apple's new TechWoven Smart Folio is priced at ₹8,500. Customers can also purchase the Apple Pencil Pro for ₹11,900 or the Apple Pencil USB-C for ₹7,900.

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