Redington will offer the new iPhone SE , Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro and Green iPhone13, and the iPad Air with the break through M1 chip at discounted price. iPhone SE comes with iOS 15 including the A15 Bionic and in three colours; Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red in 3,200+ retail locations across India. Redington will be offering ₹2,000 cashback on ICICI and Kotak Bank cards, and SBI credit cards.

Customers can pre-order iPhone SE now while the retail sales and customer delivery begins starting 8am, 18th March. In keeping with social distancing norms, customers who pre-book, will be given time slots to pick up their new iPhone from the store or can select to have it home delivered.

Redington will also offer new Green finishes for the iPhone 13 line up. Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto cameras. Both models also include Super Retina XDR display with Pro Motion featuring an adaptive refresh rate from 10Hz up to 120Hz. Buyers can get upto ₹5,000 cashback on the Pro models.

In addition to the new Alpine Green, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in Sierra Blue, Graphite, Gold, and Silver. The new green iPhone 13 and iPhone13 mini completes the lineup which includes Product Red, Starlight, Midnight, `Blue, and Pink. Customers can avail ₹6,000 cashback on iPhone 13 models.

Redington will offer iPad Air featuring the Apple-designed M1 chip with new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, and a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds in 2,700+ retail locations across India. Upto ₹4,000 cashback is available on iPad Air as well.

It will offer Apple’s all-new Studio Display featuring an expansive 27-inch 5K Retina screen, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, studio-quality mics, and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio, in 1,200+ retail locations across India.

Redington will offer Apple’s Mac Studio, an entirely new Mac desktop powered by M1 Max or the new M1 Ultra chip in 1,200+ retail locations across India.

