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Apple’s next big launch: Touchscreen MacBook, Apple TV 4K and smart home hub reportedly coming soon

Apple is reportedly developing a redesigned MacBook Pro with OLED touchscreen, a new Apple TV 4K with AI-powered Siri, and a long-rumoured HomePad smart hub. Devices could launch in October, though timing remains unconfirmed.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published25 Sep 2026, 04:02 PM IST
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Apple is reportedly preparing several new devices, including a redesigned touchscreen MacBook.
Apple is reportedly preparing several new devices, including a redesigned touchscreen MacBook.
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Apple could have another major product wave lined up following its September launches. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that the company is working on several new devices that could arrive in the coming weeks, including a redesigned MacBook Pro, a new Apple TV 4K and a long-awaited smart home hub.

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The reports come as Apple plans to bring its AI-powered Siri experience to more devices, potentially expanding Siri’s reach beyond the iPhone to products such as the Apple Watch and AirTag.

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The most significant change could be the MacBook Pro, which is expected to receive its first major design overhaul in years. Apple has not announced an October launch event or confirmed when these products will be released. Some devices could arrive later this year, while others may be pushed into 2027.

MacBook Pro may get a touchscreen and OLED display

According to 9to5Mac and MacRumors, Apple is working on a redesigned high-end MacBook Pro that could also be marketed as the MacBook Ultra. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously reported that Apple’s Mac lineup is poised for a significant shift with the introduction of the laptop, which is expected to support a touchscreen and feature an OLED display.

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The redesigned model could have a thinner body, a reinforced hinge and a hole-punch camera instead of the current notch. There have also been reports that Apple could adopt a Dynamic Island-style design. A C2 modem option for cellular connectivity has also been rumoured.

However, reports differ on whether the redesigned MacBook Pro will launch in late 2026 or early 2027.

Also Read | Apple could skip iPhone 19 for iPhone 20 with bigger screens, quad-curved design

New Apple TV 4K could bring Siri AI

Apple is also reportedly working on a new version of the Apple TV 4K. The current model is the third generation, which debuted in 2022, making an upgrade overdue.

The new Apple TV could feature an A19 or A19 Pro processor and AI-powered Siri capabilities, according to 9to5Mac. MacRumors, meanwhile, has reported that the device could feature an A17 Pro or newer chip, additional memory for Apple Intelligence, Wi-Fi 7 support and an updated Siri Remote.

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HomePad could expand Apple's smart home plans

Apple could also launch its long-rumoured smart home hub, reportedly known as the HomePad. The device is expected to feature a display and an integrated speaker, and could run a new operating system inspired by iOS, tvOS and watchOS.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro under ₹1 lakh? Here is how to buy it for ₹99,400

According to reports, the device might feature Siri AI, a camera, widgets, and Apple apps like Photos, Music, Notes, and Calendar. A "StandBy" interface is also under study. According to 9to5Mac, the launch date is still “unknown”; other sources cite it as part of Apple's new home product lineup.

Apple October launch: What to expect

Apple has not said when the new MacBook Pro, Apple TV and HomePad will be available. According to current reports, some products will launch in October, though it's possible they may be released separately. The OLED-touchscreen MacBook Pro is likelythe latest device.

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About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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