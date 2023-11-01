Tech giant Apple recorded its highest-ever quarterly shipments to India at 2.5 million units in the third quarter (July-September period) of 2023, a report said on November 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The shipments made to the country by the iPhone maker grew by 34 percent on-year, stated the report, released by Counterpoint Research.

“Premiumisation has started in the world’s second-largest smartphone market and Apple has again got the timing right to benefit from this trend through its devices and financing offers," the report quoted research analyst Shubham Singh as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report comes amid the controversy over some Indian lawmakers allegedly receiving a notification from Apple warning them of a potential bid to hack their iPhones by “state-sponsored" attackers.

Meanwhile, the Counterpoint Research report noted that Samsung held the highest share in the Indian smartphone market. The South Korean gadget firm's share in Q3 2023 came in at 17.2 percent, lower as against 19.5 percent in Q3 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Samsung maintained its leading position for the fourth consecutive quarter with a 17.2 percent share driven by the success of its A and M series. Aggressive push in offline through better incentives and price parity across channels, focus on the fastest growing premium segment and innovation through the latest ultra-premium offerings are some of the strategies helping Samsung keep ahead of the competition," Singh added.

The share of Mi in the Indian market in Q3 2023 dropped to 16.6 percent from 20.6 percent in the comparable period last year, as per the report. The share of Vivo climbed from 13.6 percent to 14.4 percent, whereas, that of Oppo dropped from 10.4 percent to 9.8 percent, it added.

The share of others – comprising the products sold by smartphone makers other than the ones mentioned above – increased to 26.1 percent in Q3 2023 from 21.5 percent in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

