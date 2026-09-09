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Apple's Ultimate Chip! What's inside A20 PRO - More powerful, more capable

Apple unveiled the A20 Pro Silicon at its September 9 event. This new chip features a six-core CPU and a seven-core GPU, enhancing mobile computing and AI performance. It also includes advancements in memory bandwidth and dual Neural Engines for improved on-device AI capabilities.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated9 Sep 2026, 11:36 PM IST
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Apple’s A20 Pro chip gets major performance and AI upgrades
Apple’s A20 Pro chip gets major performance and AI upgrades
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Apple introduced its all new A20 Pro Silicon during its September 9 event titled “Surprise and Shine". CEO John Ternus said that A20 Pro is “an exceptional chip that sets a new bar for mobile computing”.

Apple’s new flagship processor has been developed to meet the growing computing requirements of Apple Intelligence and its AI-powered Siri. The chip is built using a new 2nm manufacturing process, allowing Apple to pack more transistors into the design and improve overall performance.

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The processor features a six-core CPU comprising two high-performance cores that are up to 20% faster, along with four efficiency cores. It also comes with a seven-core GPU that can deliver up to 40% better graphics performance while improving AI-related workloads.

Apple has introduced new neural accelerators capable of performing 8-bit floating-point calculations twice as fast. The upgrade is designed to support more advanced on-device AI applications, including the use of third-party large language models (LLMs).

The A20 Pro variant takes the AI capabilities further by adding a second Neural Engine, effectively doubling its computing capacity to 32 cores.

Also Read | Apple iPhone Duo launch: Ahead of big reveal, look at Samsung, Huawei foldables

Apple has also increased memory bandwidth by 50%, giving the iPhone its widest memory interface to date and allowing data to move more quickly between the processor and memory.

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Why 2nm matters

The shift from 3nm to 2nm represents more than simply moving to a smaller process node. TSMC’s N2 process uses a nanosheet transistor architecture designed to improve performance, power efficiency and transistor density. TSMC has said its 2nm technology is aimed at delivering significant performance and power-efficiency gains over the previous generation.

A20 Pro vs A19 Pro: What changes?

The A19 Pro, which debuted with the iPhone 17 Pro, is built on a 3nm process and features a six-core CPU and six-core GPU. Apple also introduced Neural Accelerators as part of its GPU architecture.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 18 release date, time, price, colours

The A20 Pro continues Apple’s focus on CPU, GPU and neural processing performance. However, its transition to a 2nm process makes the chip’s underlying architecture more power-efficient.

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From A17 Pro to A20 Pro

The A17 Pro introduced Apple’s 3nm chip manufacturing with the iPhone 15 Pro, while the A18 Pro adopted a second-generation 3nm process for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Also Read | Apple shares in focus as iPhone 18, foldable iPhone debut nears

Apple said the A18 Pro featured smaller and faster transistors, along with a faster and more efficient Neural Engine. The A19 Pro continued this 3nm development with the iPhone 17 Pro. The A20 Pro’s transition to a 2nm process therefore marks a more substantial change in chip manufacturing technology.

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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