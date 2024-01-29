Apple’s Vision Pro Era Begins. Will Consumers Buy In?

Some major companies such as Disney and Microsoft have announced their intentions to develop apps for the headset at the outset. Apple is on track to have more than 200 apps specifically made for the Vision Pro, according to Appfigures, an app analytics firm. Because Apple made it easy for developers to port over existing apps from the iPhone and iPad, the company said that it would have more than one million compatible apps to choose from in the Vision Pro’s App Store at launch.