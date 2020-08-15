'Fortnite' app removal threatens social lifeline for young gamers

Removal means no new players can download the game and the app will not receive updates from the store. But the game will continue to work for now for those who already have it. Calum Jack, an eight-year-old from London, heard the Fortnite news from friends in Asia as soon as he woke up at 6 a.m. The topic was "all over YouTube," he said. He is online up to 10 hours a day, playing, building or just chatting with up to 20 friends as far apart as Canada and India. Fortnite and other online games have been Jack’s main social outlet since coronavirus lockdowns closed schools across the world in March.