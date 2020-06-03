Remove China Apps , an app that gained immense popularity due to the growing resentment against Chinese goods in the country, has been removed from the Google Play Store . The app, as the name clearly suggests, was built to remove apps that are based in China. It was built by an Indian firm OneTouch AppLabs.

Since late May, the app had been downloaded over 50 lakh times and had been garnering more and more downloads. However, it has now been taken down from Google Play Store and is no longer showing up in search results.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the app was found to be violating Google Play Store’s Deceptive Behaviour Policy. Under this policy, an app is not allowed to make changes to the device’s settings without proper consent from the user of the device. Apps are also not allowed to encourage users from disabling other third party apps, which was what the app was built for.

The anti-China sentiment gained ground amid rising tension on the Indo-China border as well as the due to the pandemic that origninated from China’s Hubei province.

The 'Remove China Apps' was released on May 17 and targeted apps like TikTok, UC Browser and other popular apps that are purportedly Chinese in origin. The app had a high rating of 4.9 stars on Google Play Store.

According to the developers of the app, it was built for educational purpose, to identify the country of origin of a certain application. The company's website claimed that it is based in Jaipur and the developers were not intending to use the app for commercial purposes.

The call for a self-reliant India from Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also heightened the sentiment against foreign goods selling in the country. Popular personalities like actors and politicians have been encouraging Indian citizens to boycott goods and even software from foreign nations.

